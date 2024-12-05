Yoon Suk Yeol's Tumultuous Presidency: A Legacy Under Martial Law

Yoon Suk Yeol's ascent to South Korea's presidency in 2022 signified a dramatic shift from liberal to conservative rule, amid a polarizing political landscape. However, his controversial decision to impose martial law has overshadowed his achievements, sparking debate over his leadership style and impulsive decision-making.

Despite his reputation as a hard-nosed prosecutor, Yoon's governing style has been contentious, facing criticism for his reactive approach. His administration is marked by tension with an opposition-controlled parliament, setbacks in resolving North Korean threats, and persistent scandals involving himself and his wife. These challenges have severely dented his approval ratings.

Yoon's foreign policy initiative to engage with North Korea resulted in heightened tensions, with the North stepping up its provocations. Domestically, his martial law announcement has stoked fears of democratic backsliding. These unfolding events may define Yoon's presidency as a period marked by political turmoil and strained governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)