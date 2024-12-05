Left Menu

Poland's Strategic Vision: Security, Energy, and Competitiveness in EU Presidency

Poland’s PM Donald Tusk outlines security, energy, and competitiveness as priorities for the 2025 EU presidency. Emphasizing internal solidarity, Tusk seeks a pivotal period for the EU amidst geopolitical challenges including Ukraine's war, Belarus elections, and European political crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:53 IST
Poland's Strategic Vision: Security, Energy, and Competitiveness in EU Presidency
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, has identified security, energy, and competitiveness as the main priorities for the country's impending presidency of the European Union in 2025.

Hello Tusk, following discussions with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, emphasized that Europe should adopt a more 'egoistic' stance while fostering internal solidarity to tackle international competition.

Tusk highlighted the geopolitical challenges facing the EU, including the conflict in Ukraine and political instability in European nations, thus underscoring the need for a transformative presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024