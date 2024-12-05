Poland's Strategic Vision: Security, Energy, and Competitiveness in EU Presidency

Poland's Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, has identified security, energy, and competitiveness as the main priorities for the country's impending presidency of the European Union in 2025.

Hello Tusk, following discussions with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, emphasized that Europe should adopt a more 'egoistic' stance while fostering internal solidarity to tackle international competition.

Tusk highlighted the geopolitical challenges facing the EU, including the conflict in Ukraine and political instability in European nations, thus underscoring the need for a transformative presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)