Insurgents Seize Strategic City in Syria: Hama Falls Under Control

Syrian insurgents have captured the city of Hama after intense clashes with government forces. This marks a significant setback for President Bashar Assad. The insurgency continues to gain ground, with the next target likely being Homs. The latest offensive has displaced tens of thousands amidst Syria's ongoing civil war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, Syrian insurgents have successfully taken control of the central city of Hama after days of fierce battles against government forces. The capture represents a crucial setback for President Bashar Assad, following the loss of Aleppo, Syria's largest city.

As part of the insurgents' ongoing offensive, the Syrian army announced its withdrawal from Hama, citing civilian safety as a reason for redeployment. This militant advancement hints at Homs as the next potential target, which could further destabilize Assad's hold on power.

This sudden shift in control adds a new chapter to Syria's prolonged conflict, which has seen Russian and Iranian involvement. The fall of Hama has significant strategic implications, linking central Syria with key regions and possibly marking the beginning of the regime's decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

