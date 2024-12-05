Insurgents Seize Strategic City in Syria: Hama Falls Under Control

In a significant development, Syrian insurgents have successfully taken control of the central city of Hama after days of fierce battles against government forces. The capture represents a crucial setback for President Bashar Assad, following the loss of Aleppo, Syria's largest city.

As part of the insurgents' ongoing offensive, the Syrian army announced its withdrawal from Hama, citing civilian safety as a reason for redeployment. This militant advancement hints at Homs as the next potential target, which could further destabilize Assad's hold on power.

This sudden shift in control adds a new chapter to Syria's prolonged conflict, which has seen Russian and Iranian involvement. The fall of Hama has significant strategic implications, linking central Syria with key regions and possibly marking the beginning of the regime's decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)