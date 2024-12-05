Political Tensions Rise in Ayodhya: SP Criticizes BJP Over Election Disruptions
Samajwadi Party MPs criticize the BJP for avoiding elections in Ayodhya and disrupting parliamentary discussions. They claim BJP fears losing and avoid critical debates on pressing national issues like inflation, unemployment, and farmers' struggles. Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath promotes Ayodhya's new identity and the Ram Temple's significance.
Political tensions are escalating in Ayodhya as Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs openly criticize the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly avoiding elections due to a fear of defeat. SP MP Iqra Hasan expressed concerns over the halted Milkipur seat elections, positing that fear of losing has driven the BJP's actions.
October 16 marked a significant moment when the Election Commission postponed the Milkipur seat elections due to a pending petition. This legal hurdle, however, was cleared by the Lucknow High Court, allowing the electoral process to move forward. Despite these setbacks, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remains focused on Ayodhya's cultural evolution, emphasizing the spiritual significance brought forth by the Ram Temple's construction.
Simultaneously, SP MP Awadesh Prasad charged the BJP with creating parliamentary disruptions to avoid addressing critical issues like inflation and farmers' plights. In highlighting youth discontent with the Agniveer scheme, Prasad underscored the critical need for parliamentary discussions, which, he claims, are hindered by the BJP's interruptions.
