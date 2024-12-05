High-Stakes Diplomacy: Russia and US Navigate Sea Drills Amid Tensions

In a rare gesture of diplomatic caution, Russia's top military officer reached out to his U.S. counterpart to issue a preemptive warning about naval exercises in the Mediterranean Sea. This contact comes amid escalating tensions between Moscow and Washington, focusing on military activities in a geopolitically sensitive region.

General Valery Gerasimov, Russia's Chief of the General Staff, informed General CQ Brown, the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, about the exercise involving missile drills, including launches of advanced cruise missiles. The dialogue, aimed at preventing potential confrontations with U.S. and NATO warships, underscores the delicate nature of military maneuvers in conflict-prone areas.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak, engaged with senior aides to President-elect Donald Trump, seeking assurances of continued support amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. The talks reflect Ukraine's strategic push for unwavering U.S. backing as Trump prepares to take office in early 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)