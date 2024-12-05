Left Menu

Fadnavis Steers Maharashtra Once Again: A Renewed Mandate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Devendra Fadnavis on becoming Maharashtra's Chief Minister for the third time. Modi praised the new leadership team focused on Maharashtra's development. The BJP-led alliance secured a landslide victory in the 2024 Assembly elections, reflecting an ambitious agenda for the state's progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Swearing-in ceremony (Photo/ X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis for assuming the role of Maharashtra's Chief Minister for the third time. In a social media post on platform X, Modi also acknowledged Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar, who have taken on the roles as Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

Prime Minister Modi attended the solemn swearing-in ceremony at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, where he emphasized the blend of experience and energy the new leadership team brings. He assured all possible support from the central government to enhance development in Maharashtra, and he expressed confidence in the team's ability to meet the state's aspirations with effective governance.

Addressing the press, Chief Minister Fadnavis reiterated his commitment to Maharashtra's progress, promising continued momentum in governance and fiscal responsibility. He highlighted their historic mandate in the recent 2024 Assembly elections, where the BJP-led alliance secured 235 seats, marking a decisive shift in regional politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

