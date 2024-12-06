Mexico Negotiates with Trump on Mass Deportations

Mexico aims to establish an agreement with the incoming Trump administration to prevent the flow of non-Mexican deportees into the country amid plans for large-scale deportations from the United States, according to President Claudia Sheinbaum. Trump has proposed strict immigration measures, which could affect over a million immigrants annually.

With a history of accommodating U.S. immigration policies, Mexico has previously taken in migrants from countries such as Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. The Trump team's potential strategy involves deporting migrants to alternative destinations, including Panama, Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, and Grenada. The Bahamas has already rejected such a proposition.

Mexican officials are preparing for a potential influx of Mexican deportees after Trump assumes office while highlighting the economic contributions of these immigrants. Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente is visiting U.S. immigration facilities to ensure returned Mexicans' human rights are respected.

