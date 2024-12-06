Macron Pledges Stability Amid Political Turmoil in France

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to remain in office until the end of his term in 2027, despite the political upheaval following the resignation of Prime Minister Michel Barnier. The move comes in response to a historic no-confidence vote at the National Assembly that has left France without a functioning government.

Macron has assigned blame for the political instability on opposition parties, accusing far-right and far-left lawmakers of creating an 'anti-Republican front.' He stressed that he would not bear the 'irresponsibility' of others. Macron admitted his own role in the crisis, created by dissolving parliament in June, which led to a hung parliament.

With pressure mounting, Macron is urged to swiftly appoint a new prime minister capable of leading a minority government. Economic concerns loom over the prolonged political uncertainty, with analysts warning of negative effects on France's economy, particularly its debt, if no swift resolution is found.

(With inputs from agencies.)