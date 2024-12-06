Left Menu

Macron Pledges Stability Amid Political Turmoil in France

French President Emmanuel Macron vows to serve until 2027 despite political upheaval following Prime Minister Michel Barnier's resignation after a no-confidence vote. Macron blames far-right and far-left opponents for the instability, aims to quickly appoint a new Prime Minister, and emphasizes passing a critical budget law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-12-2024 01:52 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 01:52 IST
Macron Pledges Stability Amid Political Turmoil in France
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to remain in office until the end of his term in 2027, despite the political upheaval following the resignation of Prime Minister Michel Barnier. The move comes in response to a historic no-confidence vote at the National Assembly that has left France without a functioning government.

Macron has assigned blame for the political instability on opposition parties, accusing far-right and far-left lawmakers of creating an 'anti-Republican front.' He stressed that he would not bear the 'irresponsibility' of others. Macron admitted his own role in the crisis, created by dissolving parliament in June, which led to a hung parliament.

With pressure mounting, Macron is urged to swiftly appoint a new prime minister capable of leading a minority government. Economic concerns loom over the prolonged political uncertainty, with analysts warning of negative effects on France's economy, particularly its debt, if no swift resolution is found.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024