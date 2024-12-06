Paraguay's foreign ministry expelled a Chinese diplomat, accusing him of unwelcome interference. Xu Wei was ordered to leave after pushing for a shift in Paraguay's diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China.

The ministry claimed Xu overstepped his visa terms. Audio recordings captured Xu advising lawmakers on the economic benefits of recognizing China, stirring diplomatic tensions.

Taiwan condemns these attempts as undermining its relations in South America, a region where Paraguay is its sole ally. Officials stress the implications for local farmers hindered by Taiwan's support, highlighting the diplomatic tightrope Paraguay navigates.

