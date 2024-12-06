Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Paraguay Expels Chinese Envoy

Paraguay expelled Chinese diplomat Xu Wei, accusing him of interfering in domestic affairs by promoting China over Taiwan. The foreign ministry stated Xu's actions violated his visa terms. Xu's comments advocating for China's recognition sparked controversy, highlighting Paraguay's diplomatic ties and trade challenges with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 04:06 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 04:06 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Paraguay Expels Chinese Envoy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Paraguay's foreign ministry expelled a Chinese diplomat, accusing him of unwelcome interference. Xu Wei was ordered to leave after pushing for a shift in Paraguay's diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China.

The ministry claimed Xu overstepped his visa terms. Audio recordings captured Xu advising lawmakers on the economic benefits of recognizing China, stirring diplomatic tensions.

Taiwan condemns these attempts as undermining its relations in South America, a region where Paraguay is its sole ally. Officials stress the implications for local farmers hindered by Taiwan's support, highlighting the diplomatic tightrope Paraguay navigates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024