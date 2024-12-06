Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Paraguay Expels Chinese Envoy
Paraguay expelled Chinese diplomat Xu Wei, accusing him of interfering in domestic affairs by promoting China over Taiwan. The foreign ministry stated Xu's actions violated his visa terms. Xu's comments advocating for China's recognition sparked controversy, highlighting Paraguay's diplomatic ties and trade challenges with China.
Paraguay's foreign ministry expelled a Chinese diplomat, accusing him of unwelcome interference. Xu Wei was ordered to leave after pushing for a shift in Paraguay's diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China.
The ministry claimed Xu overstepped his visa terms. Audio recordings captured Xu advising lawmakers on the economic benefits of recognizing China, stirring diplomatic tensions.
Taiwan condemns these attempts as undermining its relations in South America, a region where Paraguay is its sole ally. Officials stress the implications for local farmers hindered by Taiwan's support, highlighting the diplomatic tightrope Paraguay navigates.
