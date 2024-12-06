World Affairs: From U.S. Diplomacy to African Politics
A roundup of world events includes a powerful quake off California, U.S. defense cancellations in South Korea, leadership changes in Russia and France, political rallies in Ghana, and moves relating to Hezbollah financial aid. Additionally, Mexico negotiates with the U.S., and Brazilian activism for abortion rights is highlighted.
A tumultuous week on the global stage saw a 7.0 magnitude earthquake off northern California's coast, fortunately without human casualties or major damage. The seismic activity prompted evacuations and a brief tsunami warning, which has since been lifted by authorities.
In a dramatic policy shift, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has canceled his trip to South Korea in the wake of political tensions after President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed attempt to institute martial law. Meanwhile, Russia's Vladimir Putin has installed Alexander Khinshtein as acting governor of the strategically significant Kursk region.
On the European front, French President Emmanuel Macron announced an imminent prime ministerial appointment after Michel Barnier's swift exit following a fiscal dispute in parliament. Meanwhile, the political debate continues in Ghana ahead of crucial elections, while Hezbollah allocates substantial financial aid in a post-conflict landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
