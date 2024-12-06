World Affairs: From U.S. Diplomacy to African Politics

A tumultuous week on the global stage saw a 7.0 magnitude earthquake off northern California's coast, fortunately without human casualties or major damage. The seismic activity prompted evacuations and a brief tsunami warning, which has since been lifted by authorities.

In a dramatic policy shift, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has canceled his trip to South Korea in the wake of political tensions after President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed attempt to institute martial law. Meanwhile, Russia's Vladimir Putin has installed Alexander Khinshtein as acting governor of the strategically significant Kursk region.

On the European front, French President Emmanuel Macron announced an imminent prime ministerial appointment after Michel Barnier's swift exit following a fiscal dispute in parliament. Meanwhile, the political debate continues in Ghana ahead of crucial elections, while Hezbollah allocates substantial financial aid in a post-conflict landscape.

