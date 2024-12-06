Left Menu

Hypersonic Warnings: Russia's Strategic Signals to the West

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized the deployment of a hypersonic missile in Ukraine as a message to the West about Russia's readiness to defend itself. Lavrov criticized the West's refusal to discuss security guarantees before the Ukraine invasion and dismissed Ukrainian peace plans as 'pointless.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 08:01 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 08:01 IST
Hypersonic Warnings: Russia's Strategic Signals to the West
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent interview, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed the use of a hypersonic missile against Ukraine, urging the West to recognize Moscow's determination to avoid any strategic defeat. Lavrov stated that Russia would utilize any measures necessary to ensure its security against perceived threats.

Lavrov criticized the West's rejection of security discussions prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Despite warnings, he claimed NATO's proximity to Russian borders posed significant risks. Lavrov blamed Ukraine for its lost territorial integrity after rejecting proposals for a peaceful resolution.

He described Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's peace agenda as 'pointless' and reinforced Russia's stance on maintaining control over annexed regions. Despite Western skepticism, Lavrov insisted on Russia's steadfast red lines meant to safeguard its interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024