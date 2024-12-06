In a recent interview, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed the use of a hypersonic missile against Ukraine, urging the West to recognize Moscow's determination to avoid any strategic defeat. Lavrov stated that Russia would utilize any measures necessary to ensure its security against perceived threats.

Lavrov criticized the West's rejection of security discussions prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Despite warnings, he claimed NATO's proximity to Russian borders posed significant risks. Lavrov blamed Ukraine for its lost territorial integrity after rejecting proposals for a peaceful resolution.

He described Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's peace agenda as 'pointless' and reinforced Russia's stance on maintaining control over annexed regions. Despite Western skepticism, Lavrov insisted on Russia's steadfast red lines meant to safeguard its interests.

