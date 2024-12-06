Left Menu

Kalidas Kolambkar Set to Steer Maharashtra Assembly

Kalidas Kolambkar will take the oath as pro-tem Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly before a three-day special session begins. He will administer the oath to new MLAs and oversee the speaker's election. The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition will contest a trust vote following recent elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2024 09:11 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 09:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar is poised to take the helm as pro-tem Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Friday, just ahead of the special three-day legislative session.

Kolambkar, a seasoned politician with nine terms under his belt, confirmed to PTI that the oath-taking ceremony is scheduled at 1 pm at Raj Bhavan, administered by Governor C P Radhakrishnan. Holding the position, Kolambkar will oversee the ceremony for 288 newly-elected MLAs and conduct the election for the assembly speaker during the 15th assembly's special session, commencing December 7.

The assembly speaker's election is slated for December 9, followed by a trust vote for the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government. Fadnavis was appointed state chief minister on Thursday evening, with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar assuming roles as deputy chief ministers in a ceremonious event at Azad Maidan, Mumbai. The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP Mahayuti coalition secured 230 out of 288 seats in the November elections. The next winter session will be held in Nagpur from December 16 to 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

