BSP Refutes Expulsion Rumors Over Inter-Party Marriage
BSP chief Mayawati denied claims that a leader was expelled due to his son's marriage to an SP legislator's daughter. She clarified that expulsions were due to internal disputes. She emphasized BSP's stance on marriages across party lines and warned against false propaganda.
BSP chief Mayawati has denied allegations that a party leader was expelled for his son's marriage to the daughter of an SP legislator, dismissing the reports as unfounded. According to Mayawati, such personal matters do not influence party decisions, asserting that the family's choice is theirs to make.
The controversy arose when Surendra Sagar, BSP's Rampur district president, faced expulsion alongside Rampur's current party president Pramod Kumar due to ongoing internal disputes. Mayawati clarified that the conflict between Sagar and Kumar negatively impacted the party's operations, leading to their removal.
Mayawati further addressed rumors surrounding a wedding ban involving former BSP MP Munqad Ali's family, explaining that political tensions necessitated the decision. She emphasized that spreading misinformation damages the party's reputation and urged caution among supporters.
