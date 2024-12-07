South Korea Faces Political Turmoil as President Yoon Faces Impeachment Vote

South Korea is plunged into political turmoil as lawmakers convene to vote on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. This follows Yoon's controversial attempt to impose martial law, sparking widespread protests and public outcry for his resignation. In a televised apology, Yoon promised accountability but left his political fate to his party.

The impeachment motion, driven by charges of rebellion, requires two-thirds support in the National Assembly. The opposition, controlling 192 of the 300 seats, needs additional backing from Yoon's party to succeed. Despite growing dissent within his ranks, the party maintains formal resistance against impeachment.

Yoon's martial law declaration, the first in South Korea in decades, led to military actions surrounding the National Assembly, only to be swiftly annulled. The incident has strained relations with international allies, while intensifying domestic political unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)