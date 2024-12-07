Qatar Seeks Fresh Diplomatic Momentum for Gaza Ceasefire with Trump's Incoming Administration

Amid fresh prospects following the U.S. election, Qatar is pursuing diplomatic engagement with the incoming Trump administration regarding the Gaza ceasefire. This was confirmed by Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Saturday.

The conflict in Gaza has persisted for over 14 months, causing extensive destruction and claiming over 44,000 Palestinian lives, as reported by Gaza health authorities. Israeli forces continue their operations against Hamas, aiming to reclaim hostages. Trump's Middle East envoy has visited Qatar and Israel, spearheading diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire and hostage release agreement ahead of President-elect Trump's inauguration on January 20, sources briefed on the discussions revealed to Reuters.

"Encouragement from the incoming administration has been significant in progressing towards a potential deal pre-inauguration," Al Thani stated during a conference in Doha. Steve Witkoff, appointed as Trump's envoy, met with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Al Thani in November to discuss the situation.

On Saturday, Trump made a public appearance in Paris for the Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening, though it remained uncertain if meetings with other leaders, besides French President Emmanuel Macron, would occur.

(With inputs from agencies.)