SAD Leaders Demand Justice After Attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has expressed fierce criticism of the Punjab government in the aftermath of an attack on party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. The incident, which occurred at the Golden Temple, has sparked outrage among SAD leaders who are demanding prompt action against those responsible. Bikram Singh Majithia, a prominent figure within the party, voiced his condemnation, stating that such an attack at a sacred site is unacceptable, and questioned the delay in arresting the accused.

Daljit Singh Cheema further accused the investigation of being biased, highlighting concerns over the involvement of allegedly compromised investigative officers. He argued that the law and order situation in Punjab is deteriorating, as those meant to enforce justice are instead entangled in questionable associations. The Akali Dal is unequivocally calling for decisive measures in response to the attack.

The assault on Sukhbir Singh Badal, which took place on a Friday, two days after a reported shooting attempt, followed severe criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party-led government by Bikram Singh Majithia. He lambasted the authorities for failing to safeguard the party leader, particularly at the Golden Temple, a place of profound religious significance. Majithia drew parallels with the infamous Operation Bluestar, asserting that the current state of affairs echoes past events. Despite the assassination attempt, Sukhbir Singh Badal resumed his duties with heightened security, while Narain Singh Chaura, the alleged attacker, has been remanded in police custody for three days after an Amritsar court ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)