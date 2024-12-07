Mahayuti Coalition: Navigating Portfolios and Power Dynamics
Amid intense discussions among Mahayuti allies, the allocation of portfolios in the new Maharashtra cabinet remains unclear. Fadnavis leads as CM, with Shinde and Pawar as Deputy CMs. The final ministerial composition is anticipated soon. The BJP is expected to retain significant control, with the Shiv Sena and NCP also receiving notable portfolios.
Intense deliberations continue among Mahayuti allies over the allocation of crucial portfolios, with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena insisting on securing the Home Ministry. Expectations are high for a finalized ministerial composition by this Sunday, according to sources close to the negotiations.
The cabinet expansion, under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, is set to occur on December 11 or 12, following the formation of the coalition government after securing a decisive victory in last month's assembly elections. Despite initial delays due to internal tensions, Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister, with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar taking oaths as Deputy Chief Ministers.
The BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP's internal meetings continue as they negotiate the division of ministerial posts. Of the 230 seats won in the Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP stands to dominate cabinet positions, aiming for 21-22 of the available 43, while Shiv Sena and NCP are expected to receive significant portfolios. An official decision is anticipated within the next few days, with political maneuvers closely watched as legislative sessions commence.
