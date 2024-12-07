South Korea's Political Turmoil: Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Impeachment Drama
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol survived an impeachment vote after his attempted imposition of martial law. The opposition-led parliament fell short of the needed votes as only 195 were cast. Yoon's party promises a more responsible solution, while demonstrations demand accountability.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol narrowly avoided impeachment on Saturday after an opposition-led move in parliament fell short of the required votes. The attempt was a response to Yoon's brief imposition of martial law amid claims of 'anti-state forces.'
Parliament speaker Woo Won-shik expressed disappointment over the lack of participation, while the opposition vowed further efforts. Meanwhile, Yoon's party is committed to finding a 'more orderly, responsible' resolution to the crisis rocking Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Yoon previously invoked military powers to quell opposition, sparking public outcry and protests reminiscent of the 2016 impeachment of President Park Geun-hye. The incident has strained South Korea's image as a democratic beacon, drawing international criticism, particularly from the U.S.
