Left Menu

South Korea's Political Turmoil: Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Impeachment Drama

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol survived an impeachment vote after his attempted imposition of martial law. The opposition-led parliament fell short of the needed votes as only 195 were cast. Yoon's party promises a more responsible solution, while demonstrations demand accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:15 IST
South Korea's Political Turmoil: Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Impeachment Drama

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol narrowly avoided impeachment on Saturday after an opposition-led move in parliament fell short of the required votes. The attempt was a response to Yoon's brief imposition of martial law amid claims of 'anti-state forces.'

Parliament speaker Woo Won-shik expressed disappointment over the lack of participation, while the opposition vowed further efforts. Meanwhile, Yoon's party is committed to finding a 'more orderly, responsible' resolution to the crisis rocking Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Yoon previously invoked military powers to quell opposition, sparking public outcry and protests reminiscent of the 2016 impeachment of President Park Geun-hye. The incident has strained South Korea's image as a democratic beacon, drawing international criticism, particularly from the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024