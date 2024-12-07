South Korea's Political Turmoil: Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Impeachment Drama

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol narrowly avoided impeachment on Saturday after an opposition-led move in parliament fell short of the required votes. The attempt was a response to Yoon's brief imposition of martial law amid claims of 'anti-state forces.'

Parliament speaker Woo Won-shik expressed disappointment over the lack of participation, while the opposition vowed further efforts. Meanwhile, Yoon's party is committed to finding a 'more orderly, responsible' resolution to the crisis rocking Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Yoon previously invoked military powers to quell opposition, sparking public outcry and protests reminiscent of the 2016 impeachment of President Park Geun-hye. The incident has strained South Korea's image as a democratic beacon, drawing international criticism, particularly from the U.S.

