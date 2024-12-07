Cracks in the INDIA Bloc: Opposition Unity Wavers
The INDIA opposition bloc is facing turmoil as internal differences among member parties surface. Friction has intensified following the Samajwadi Party's departure from the Maha Vikas Aghadi after Babri masjid comments. Compounded by Congress's recent electoral setbacks, parties within the alliance call for introspection and greater cooperation.
- Country:
- India
The future of the INDIA opposition bloc is in question as internal differences among its member parties come to light. The Samajwadi Party's decision to exit the Maha Vikas Aghadi over controversial comments on the Babri masjid demolition has intensified existing tensions.
Notably, the Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress were absent from protests on the Adani issue alongside their INDIA bloc partners. Disagreements within the alliance span various issues, both within and outside Parliament. The recent electoral defeats of Congress in Haryana and Maharashtra have further compounded the bloc's troubles.
As Congress grapples with its role as the main opposition, allies call for introspection and a more accommodating approach. Amidst the discord, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed dissatisfaction and signaled her willingness to lead the alliance if needed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maha Vikas Aghadi: United Front to Prevent Poaching
Maha Vikas Aghadi: Poised for Power in Maharashtra
Maha Vikas Aghadi Prepares for Maharashtra Assembly Poll Results
Mamata Banerjee Defeats Opposition in West Bengal Bypolls
Maharashtra assembly polls: Mahayuti leads in 31 seats, Maha Vikas Aghadi ahead in 18.