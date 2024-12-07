Left Menu

Cracks in the INDIA Bloc: Opposition Unity Wavers

The INDIA opposition bloc is facing turmoil as internal differences among member parties surface. Friction has intensified following the Samajwadi Party's departure from the Maha Vikas Aghadi after Babri masjid comments. Compounded by Congress's recent electoral setbacks, parties within the alliance call for introspection and greater cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:19 IST
Cracks in the INDIA Bloc: Opposition Unity Wavers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The future of the INDIA opposition bloc is in question as internal differences among its member parties come to light. The Samajwadi Party's decision to exit the Maha Vikas Aghadi over controversial comments on the Babri masjid demolition has intensified existing tensions.

Notably, the Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress were absent from protests on the Adani issue alongside their INDIA bloc partners. Disagreements within the alliance span various issues, both within and outside Parliament. The recent electoral defeats of Congress in Haryana and Maharashtra have further compounded the bloc's troubles.

As Congress grapples with its role as the main opposition, allies call for introspection and a more accommodating approach. Amidst the discord, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed dissatisfaction and signaled her willingness to lead the alliance if needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024