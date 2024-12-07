Cracks in the INDIA Bloc: Opposition Unity Wavers

The future of the INDIA opposition bloc is in question as internal differences among its member parties come to light. The Samajwadi Party's decision to exit the Maha Vikas Aghadi over controversial comments on the Babri masjid demolition has intensified existing tensions.

Notably, the Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress were absent from protests on the Adani issue alongside their INDIA bloc partners. Disagreements within the alliance span various issues, both within and outside Parliament. The recent electoral defeats of Congress in Haryana and Maharashtra have further compounded the bloc's troubles.

As Congress grapples with its role as the main opposition, allies call for introspection and a more accommodating approach. Amidst the discord, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed dissatisfaction and signaled her willingness to lead the alliance if needed.

