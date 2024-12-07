Ballot Papers vs. EVMs: A Call for Electoral Transparency

Supriya Sule, leader of the NCP (SP), raised widespread concerns about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) following the Maharashtra assembly poll results sharply in favor of the Mahayuti coalition. Sule urged for a shift back to ballot papers, citing expert opinions on the matter.

The Opposition has challenged the integrity of EVMs after the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP clinched 230 out of 288 seats, while the MVA managed only 46. Sule announced a final decision on the matter would be reached on Monday, emphasizing the need for transparent elections.

Sule criticized the alleged repression residents of Markadwadi faced when attempting to conduct a 're-poll' with ballots, highlighting the need for a democracy that listens to its people. Additionally, she deemed the delay in forming the Mahayuti government as 'unfortunate' despite their decisive win.

(With inputs from agencies.)