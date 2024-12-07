Left Menu

Ballot Papers vs. EVMs: A Call for Electoral Transparency

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule voiced concerns over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and advocated for the return to ballot papers, as the Opposition scrutinizes the election results where the Mahayuti coalition dominated. Sule emphasized transparency in elections and criticized undemocratic acts against concerned citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-12-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Supriya Sule, leader of the NCP (SP), raised widespread concerns about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) following the Maharashtra assembly poll results sharply in favor of the Mahayuti coalition. Sule urged for a shift back to ballot papers, citing expert opinions on the matter.

The Opposition has challenged the integrity of EVMs after the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP clinched 230 out of 288 seats, while the MVA managed only 46. Sule announced a final decision on the matter would be reached on Monday, emphasizing the need for transparent elections.

Sule criticized the alleged repression residents of Markadwadi faced when attempting to conduct a 're-poll' with ballots, highlighting the need for a democracy that listens to its people. Additionally, she deemed the delay in forming the Mahayuti government as 'unfortunate' despite their decisive win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

