Dam Dilemma: Political Tensions Thwart Mullaiperiyar Upkeep

AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized both the Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments over maintenance delays at the Mullaiperiyar dam. He urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to start the annual upkeep immediately, as the dam is crucial for agriculture and water supply for five Tamil Nadu districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:03 IST
The Mullaiperiyar dam maintenance has sparked political tension as AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami chastised Chief Minister M K Stalin for inaction and condemned the Kerala government for obstructing work. Due to the halt, locals in five Tamil Nadu districts face anxiety over water needs.

Officials from Tamil Nadu were reportedly stopped by Kerala check post personnel, igniting anger among residents who staged protests. The state's water resources officials confirmed permission was granted but were still denied access until December 6.

Palaniswami, the opposition leader, noted maintenance was smooth until 2020-21 under AIADMK rule, highlighting the dam's importance for agriculture and drinking water. The dam remains a politically sensitive matter between the two states.

