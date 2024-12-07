Dam Dilemma: Political Tensions Thwart Mullaiperiyar Upkeep

The Mullaiperiyar dam maintenance has sparked political tension as AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami chastised Chief Minister M K Stalin for inaction and condemned the Kerala government for obstructing work. Due to the halt, locals in five Tamil Nadu districts face anxiety over water needs.

Officials from Tamil Nadu were reportedly stopped by Kerala check post personnel, igniting anger among residents who staged protests. The state's water resources officials confirmed permission was granted but were still denied access until December 6.

Palaniswami, the opposition leader, noted maintenance was smooth until 2020-21 under AIADMK rule, highlighting the dam's importance for agriculture and drinking water. The dam remains a politically sensitive matter between the two states.

(With inputs from agencies.)