BJP President Calls Congress a 'Parasite Party'
BJP President J P Nadda accused Congress of relying on regional parties to win elections, terming it a 'parasite party.' In a speech addressing Congress's alleged electoral failures in Telangana, Nadda criticized the party for making empty promises and depending on regional support for victories.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:17 IST
In a striking address, BJP President J P Nadda labeled the Congress as a 'parasite party,' criticizing its reliance on regional parties for electoral victories.
Speaking at a BJP event in Telangana aimed at highlighting Congress's alleged shortcomings over the past year, he accused the Congress of making grand promises pre-election but failing to deliver once in power.
Nadda argued that Congress thrives on the support of regional outfits, like in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, asserting that the party 'stands on crutches.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
