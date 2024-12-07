BJP President Calls Congress a 'Parasite Party'

In a striking address, BJP President J P Nadda labeled the Congress as a 'parasite party,' criticizing its reliance on regional parties for electoral victories.

Speaking at a BJP event in Telangana aimed at highlighting Congress's alleged shortcomings over the past year, he accused the Congress of making grand promises pre-election but failing to deliver once in power.

Nadda argued that Congress thrives on the support of regional outfits, like in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, asserting that the party 'stands on crutches.'

(With inputs from agencies.)