Left Menu

Tri-Nation Call for Peace: Russia, Turkey, and Iran Unite on Syria

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Turkish and Iranian counterparts in Doha to discuss the Syrian conflict. They urged an end to hostilities, supporting a UN-led peace process. Russia blames the West for Syria’s turmoil and reaffirms its support for the Syrian government against insurgents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:22 IST
Tri-Nation Call for Peace: Russia, Turkey, and Iran Unite on Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Qatar

At the annual Doha Forum, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced a unified stance with Turkey and Iran, advocating for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Syria. This tripartite dialogue emphasized the need for a UN-backed resolution to the ongoing conflict.

During the meeting, Lavrov reiterated Russia's military support for the Syrian government against insurgent forces, attributing the country's disarray to Western interference. The minister dismissed concerns over Moscow's naval maneuverings, characterizing the redeployment of vessels from Tartus as routine.

The three nations are championing the full adoption of UN Resolution 2254, envisioning a Syrian-led peace process. This includes forming a transitional government and drafting a new constitution, paving the way for elections overseen by the UN.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024