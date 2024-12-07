Tri-Nation Call for Peace: Russia, Turkey, and Iran Unite on Syria
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Turkish and Iranian counterparts in Doha to discuss the Syrian conflict. They urged an end to hostilities, supporting a UN-led peace process. Russia blames the West for Syria’s turmoil and reaffirms its support for the Syrian government against insurgents.
At the annual Doha Forum, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced a unified stance with Turkey and Iran, advocating for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Syria. This tripartite dialogue emphasized the need for a UN-backed resolution to the ongoing conflict.
During the meeting, Lavrov reiterated Russia's military support for the Syrian government against insurgent forces, attributing the country's disarray to Western interference. The minister dismissed concerns over Moscow's naval maneuverings, characterizing the redeployment of vessels from Tartus as routine.
The three nations are championing the full adoption of UN Resolution 2254, envisioning a Syrian-led peace process. This includes forming a transitional government and drafting a new constitution, paving the way for elections overseen by the UN.
