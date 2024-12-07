Syrian Insurgent Surge: Damascus Suburbs Under Siege
Syrian insurgents have achieved rapid territorial gains, reaching the suburbs of Damascus for the first time since 2018. With support faltering for President Bashar Assad from Russia, Hezbollah, and Iran, opposition forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham are pressing closer to the capital.
In a dramatic turn of events, Syrian insurgents have surged forward, capturing significant ground across the nation. For the first time since 2018, opposition forces have reached the Damascus suburbs, marking a notable shift in the ongoing conflict.
This advance is seen as a setback for President Bashar Assad, who now faces dwindling support from traditional allies. As Russia focuses on Ukraine and Hezbollah grapples with its own challenges, the opposition led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham continues to tighten its grip on key territories.
The insurgency's success poses a direct threat to Assad's control, with strategic locations like Homs becoming focal points of military activity. As regional powers hold discussions in Qatar, the prospect of further territorial shifts remains at the forefront of geopolitical considerations.
