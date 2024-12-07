Left Menu

Political Turbulence: South Korea's Impeachment Saga

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faced an impeachment vote after attempting to impose martial law. The vote failed due to inadequate participation. Despite this, his party leader Han Dong-hoon suggested Yoon would step down, following public outcry and political tension in the country.

South Korea's political landscape was thrust into turmoil after President Yoon Suk Yeol narrowly escaped an impeachment vote. His controversial martial law declaration had triggered the crisis, leading to a failed vote primarily due to a boycott by his own People Power Party (PPP).

Despite the vote's failure, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon announced that Yoon would resign, citing breaches of law with his martial law declaration. Han's statement, however, has not been corroborated by Yoon himself, casting doubts over its legitimacy.

Yoon's actions, reminiscent of past presidential controversies, sparked widespread protests and public dismay. The opposition Democratic Party criticized the internal party decision-making process, advocating impeachment as the only legitimate path forward for the presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

