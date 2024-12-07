Political Turbulence: South Korea's Impeachment Saga

South Korea's political landscape was thrust into turmoil after President Yoon Suk Yeol narrowly escaped an impeachment vote. His controversial martial law declaration had triggered the crisis, leading to a failed vote primarily due to a boycott by his own People Power Party (PPP).

Despite the vote's failure, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon announced that Yoon would resign, citing breaches of law with his martial law declaration. Han's statement, however, has not been corroborated by Yoon himself, casting doubts over its legitimacy.

Yoon's actions, reminiscent of past presidential controversies, sparked widespread protests and public dismay. The opposition Democratic Party criticized the internal party decision-making process, advocating impeachment as the only legitimate path forward for the presidency.

