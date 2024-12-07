Left Menu

Trump Calls for U.S. Non-Involvement in Syria Conflict

President-elect Donald Trump stated that the U.S. should not get involved in the Syrian conflict. He criticized the involvement of Russia, Assad's ally, suggesting their exit could be beneficial. Trump expressed that Syria is not a U.S. concern and advised against intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 21:02 IST
Trump Calls for U.S. Non-Involvement in Syria Conflict
Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has called for the United States to refrain from intervening in the ongoing conflict in Syria, describing the situation as "not our fight."

Speaking through his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump emphasized that Syria is a complex conflict and not a U.S. ally. He suggested that allowing the conflict to unfold without American involvement would be the best course of action.

Trump also commented on Russia's involvement, noting that their ongoing war in Ukraine has left them overextended and unable to effectively support Syria, implying that Russia's withdrawal could potentially benefit them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024