Trump Calls for U.S. Non-Involvement in Syria Conflict
President-elect Donald Trump stated that the U.S. should not get involved in the Syrian conflict. He criticized the involvement of Russia, Assad's ally, suggesting their exit could be beneficial. Trump expressed that Syria is not a U.S. concern and advised against intervention.
President-elect Donald Trump has called for the United States to refrain from intervening in the ongoing conflict in Syria, describing the situation as "not our fight."
Speaking through his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump emphasized that Syria is a complex conflict and not a U.S. ally. He suggested that allowing the conflict to unfold without American involvement would be the best course of action.
Trump also commented on Russia's involvement, noting that their ongoing war in Ukraine has left them overextended and unable to effectively support Syria, implying that Russia's withdrawal could potentially benefit them.
