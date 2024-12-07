Global Leaders Unite for Notre-Dame
French President Emmanuel Macron held talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Saturday. The discussions took place ahead of a ceremony to celebrate the reopening of the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral, five years after it was devastated by a fire.
The meeting between Macron and Trump signifies a diplomatic engagement between France and the United States, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations amidst global challenges. The world watched as the two leaders exchanged views on pressing international issues.
Following his meeting with Trump, Macron is scheduled to engage in discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. However, it remains uncertain whether Trump and Zelenskiy will hold a separate meeting during their time in Paris.
