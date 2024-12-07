Left Menu

Global Leaders Unite for Notre-Dame

French President Emmanuel Macron met with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for discussions at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The talks precede an event commemorating the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral five years post-fire. Macron will also meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-12-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 21:15 IST
Global Leaders Unite for Notre-Dame
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron held talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Saturday. The discussions took place ahead of a ceremony to celebrate the reopening of the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral, five years after it was devastated by a fire.

The meeting between Macron and Trump signifies a diplomatic engagement between France and the United States, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations amidst global challenges. The world watched as the two leaders exchanged views on pressing international issues.

Following his meeting with Trump, Macron is scheduled to engage in discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. However, it remains uncertain whether Trump and Zelenskiy will hold a separate meeting during their time in Paris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024