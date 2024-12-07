Trump Advocates U.S. Non-Involvement in Syria Conflict

President-elect Donald Trump has taken a firm stance on the ongoing conflict in Syria, advocating for U.S. neutrality. His recent comments suggest a repudiation of American engagement in the war-torn region, declaring it 'not our fight.'

Posting on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump remarked on the chaotic state of Syria and emphasized that the U.S. should maintain distance. He noted that Russia, Assad's ally, is preoccupied with its military endeavors in Ukraine, thus seemingly unable to manage the situation in Syria effectively.

Trump's viewpoints underscore his longstanding position on U.S. military withdrawal from foreign conflicts. During his presidency, he proposed pulling U.S. troops out of Syria citing the near-defeat of the Islamic State, although he refrained due to strategic concerns about Iran and Russia filling the vacuum.

