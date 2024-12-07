Mamata Banerjee's Rise: A New Leader for the INDIA Alliance?

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, recently expressed her willingness to assume a more significant leadership role within the INDIA alliance. This statement has garnered positive responses from members of the opposition, including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule, who acknowledged Banerjee as an 'integral part' of the opposition coalition.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi highlighted Banerjee's successful political strategy in West Bengal, which has consistently kept the BJP from gaining power while implementing effective welfare schemes. Chaturvedi noted the importance of Banerjee's election experience and her fighting spirit, suggesting her potential leadership could benefit the INDIA alliance.

Previous statements by TMC leaders echoed similar sentiments, advocating for Banerjee's leadership following Congress's electoral setbacks in Maharashtra and Haryana. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee emphasized the need for robust leadership to counter the BJP, prompting discussions within the alliance on who should spearhead this opposition effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)