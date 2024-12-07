Samajwadi Party's Break from MVA: A Political Tension Surge

In a significant political development, the chief of the Maharashtra unit of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Abu Asim Azmi, has announced the party's withdrawal from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. This decision stems from discontent over a controversial post and newspaper advertisement related to the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition, endorsed by a close aide of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The SP, which holds two seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, adds to the voices of unrest within the opposition INDIA bloc, of which Congress is a major player. Despite the SP's limited presence, political analysts suggest this could herald strategic positioning ahead of the forthcoming civic elections.

Although Azmi's announcement signals a rift, senior SP leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand reiterated that any definitive decision on the alliance will come from the party's national leadership. As tensions simmer, the move underscores broader dissonance within opposition ranks, potentially affecting future political alliances in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)