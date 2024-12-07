Left Menu

Insurgents Close in on Damascus as Syrian Army Reels

Insurgents led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham have reached the suburbs of Damascus, accelerating their advance across Syria. As Syrian forces retreat, opposition fighters now control several provincial capitals. UN envoy Geir Pedersen calls for urgent talks in Geneva amid rumors of President Assad fleeing. Citizens stockpile supplies fearing conflict.

Insurgents, spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, dramatically approached the suburbs of Damascus, marking significant territorial gains across Syria by opposition forces. With the Syrian army retreating, opposition factions have seized control of several provincial capitals, creating an unprecedented geopolitical shift.

The rapid advance prompted UN envoy Geir Pedersen to appeal for prompt and orderly political discussions in Geneva to manage Syria's evolving crisis. Reports surfaced of President Bashar Assad's purported departure, though they were swiftly countered by state media, asserting his continued presence in Damascus.

Residents in Damascus scrambled to purchase essential supplies, anticipating further instability. Meanwhile, rumors sparked panic, prompting thousands to flee towards the Lebanese border. With regional powers including Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah reeling from other conflicts, the situation poses an escalating threat to Syrian state integrity.

