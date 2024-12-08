Left Menu

South Korea in Political Turmoil: Ex-Defense Minister Under Scrutiny

South Korean prosecutors have questioned former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun regarding his involvement in President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief martial law declaration. Kim is accused of proposing martial law, leading to widespread political unrest. The national police and prosecutors are investigating treason claims against Yoon and other officials.

South Korean ex-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun was interrogated by prosecutors on Sunday over alleged involvement in President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration, according to Yonhap News Agency. Kim voluntarily attended the questioning at Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office early Sunday morning.

Kim, who resigned last week, faces accusations of being the mastermind behind the brief martial law enactment. Opposition members have filed for Yoon's impeachment, postulating that it was Kim who suggested the controversial measure. Although Yoon endured an impeachment vote, political pressure mounts for his resignation.

A coalition of minority opposition parties has officially charged Yoon, Kim, and martial law leader Park An-su with treason. The police and prosecutors continue to investigate, as Yoon's martial law order has thrust South Korea into a dire political crisis, endangering its democratic credentials.

