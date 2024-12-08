Left Menu

Biden Admin Monitors Unrest in Syria: White House Statement

The White House announced that President Joe Biden and his team are keenly observing the developments in Syria. They are maintaining continuous communication with their regional partners to assess the unfolding situation. These efforts underscore the U.S. administration's vigilance in international affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 10:03 IST
Biden Admin Monitors Unrest in Syria: White House Statement
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration is actively tracking the extraordinary events currently taking place in Syria, according to a statement released by the White House on Saturday.

President Joe Biden and his team are not only observing the situation but are also in ongoing communication with regional partners to comprehend the rapidly changing dynamics in the Middle Eastern country.

This proactive approach highlights the administration's commitment to staying informed and engaged with international issues that could impact both regional stability and global politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024