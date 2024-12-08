Left Menu

Clash at Shambhu: Farmers' March Faces Resistance

AAP's Priyanka Kakkar criticizes BJP for false promises to farmers amidst protests at Shambhu border. Farmers urge government talks as police use tear gas to disperse marchers. Disputes arise over protester identification, with farmers insisting they have identity proof. Media cautioned by Patiala authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 14:19 IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party's National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has voiced grave concern over the ongoing farmers' protest at the Shambhu border, labelling the situation as deeply distressing. Kakkar accused the BJP-led government of making hollow promises to the agricultural community and obstructing their right to protest.

In a statement to ANI, Kakkar remarked, "It's disheartening that our 'Annadatas' are forced onto the streets. The BJP has failed them with false assurances, and now they are being hindered from voicing their grievances. The government must initiate dialogue with the farmers." Earlier today, police resorted to tear gas to disperse farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, where participants in the 'Dilli Chalo' march faced significant resistance.

Haryana Police reported discrepancies between the group of advancing farmers and the authorized list of 101 participants. An official on-site explained the inability to verify protesters, describing them as an unverified mob. Meanwhile, farmers insisted they offered identification yet remained barred from progressing towards Delhi, escalating tensions.

Protesters assert their credibility by presenting identity cards, arguing discrepancies in the police's list. Despite lacking official clearance to proceed, protestors vowed to continue, emphasizing attempts to resolve standoffs through dialogue. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher confirmed a 101-member group intended to march to Delhi at noon.

Additionally, the Senior Superintendent of Police in Patiala issued a memorandum advising media personnel to refrain from interfering in farmer-related issues. This follows a recent breach of statutory guidelines on December 6, reminding media to maintain objectivity while covering such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

