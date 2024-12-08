Left Menu

Reviving Ties: Indo-Bangla Diplomacy Under Pressure

Relations between Bangladesh and India have been strained following political upheaval and attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's upcoming visit to Bangladesh aims to address these issues and restore bilateral ties. Key discussions will focus on trade, connectivity, and minority protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 08-12-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 16:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In recent months, the diplomatic relationship between Bangladesh and India has faced significant challenges, fueled by political upheaval and attacks on the Hindu minority in Bangladesh. Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain expressed optimism that an upcoming visit by Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri could help mend these ties.

This marks the first high-level visit by an Indian official to Bangladesh since an interim government took charge in August. Talks are expected to tackle issues such as trade, connectivity, and border management, along with India's pressing concerns over minority protection following attacks on Hindus and the arrest of monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Both nations acknowledge the need for improved communication to navigate this critical period in their relationship. As Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus seeks to revitalize the SAARC for regional cooperation, the stakes are high for the discussions aimed at overcoming the diplomatic impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

