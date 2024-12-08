Seismic Shift: Assad's Departure Reshapes Syria's Future

In a historic turn of events, Syrian rebels have ended President Bashar al-Assad's 13-year rule by seizing Damascus, forcing his departure from the country. This monumental shift marks the conclusion of a decades-long reign by his family, significantly altering the political landscape of the Middle East.

The ouster has prompted reactions from world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump. Biden's administration is closely monitoring the developments, while Trump claims Russia and Iran, Assad's allies, are no longer supporting him. Meanwhile, Russia's Foreign Ministry confirmed the peaceful transition of power, urging caution and avoiding violence.

International voices stress the need for a unified approach to shaping Syria's future. Turkey emphasizes no desire for revenge, while U.N. Special Envoy Geir Pedersen highlights the importance of dialogue and inclusion. As the situation unfolds, global actors call for stability and protection of human rights as Syria embarks on a new chapter.

(With inputs from agencies.)