EVM Controversy: A Deep Dive into Maharashtra's Electoral Dispute

Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) chief, supports Markadwadi villagers in Maharashtra questioning EVM credibility. They attempted a mock repoll using ballot papers post-assembly elections. Pawar accused BJP of misleading the public, emphasizing a need for inquiry into EVM reliability, while BJP refuted claims and stressed acceptance of electoral results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Solapur/Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:30 IST
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

At the center of a controversy, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has voiced support for the villagers of Markadwadi in Maharashtra, who have raised concerns regarding the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The village has become a hotspot for protests against EVMs following the BJP-led coalition's significant victory in the recent assembly elections.

Pawar visited Markadwadi, addressing the villagers and expressing his concerns over unexpected election results. He criticized police actions against attempts to hold a mock 're-poll' using ballot papers. The senior leader resolved to take up the matter with officials at various levels, emphasizing the need to resolve doubts about the electoral process.

The BJP quickly responded, dismissing Pawar's allegations and urging him to accept the electoral outcomes. Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the state BJP president, accused Pawar of politicizing the issue and misleading the public. The debate over EVM reliability has intensified the political discourse in Maharashtra, revealing underlying tensions between opposing parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

