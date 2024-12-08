Delhi BJP Mobilizes Against AAP in Slum Protests
Delhi BJP leaders and supporters staged protests across slum settlements against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), drawing attention to poor living conditions. They accused the AAP government of negligence and vowed to improve amenities if elected. This is part of BJP's outreach ahead of forthcoming assembly polls.
In a concerted effort against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi BJP leaders held protests in numerous slum settlements throughout the city. The protest aimed at shedding light on the grievances faced by the residents of these areas as a result of alleged governmental negligence.
Participants, both BJP workers and local residents, gathered at 968 slum clusters to voice their concerns over corruption within the AAP administration. South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri highlighted the lack of basic amenities, attributing the decline in slum areas to the Kejriwal government's mismanagement.
Slum dwellers, a pivotal voter demographic in the upcoming assembly elections, have been actively engaged through BJP's campaigns. With senior BJP figures promising to address these issues, the party seeks to challenge the stronghold of AAP among this voter base.
