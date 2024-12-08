Left Menu

Delhi BJP Mobilizes Against AAP in Slum Protests

Delhi BJP leaders and supporters staged protests across slum settlements against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), drawing attention to poor living conditions. They accused the AAP government of negligence and vowed to improve amenities if elected. This is part of BJP's outreach ahead of forthcoming assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 19:01 IST
Delhi BJP Mobilizes Against AAP in Slum Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi BJP leaders held protests in numerous slum settlements throughout the city. The protest aimed at shedding light on the grievances faced by the residents of these areas as a result of alleged governmental negligence.

Participants, both BJP workers and local residents, gathered at 968 slum clusters to voice their concerns over corruption within the AAP administration. South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri highlighted the lack of basic amenities, attributing the decline in slum areas to the Kejriwal government's mismanagement.

Slum dwellers, a pivotal voter demographic in the upcoming assembly elections, have been actively engaged through BJP's campaigns. With senior BJP figures promising to address these issues, the party seeks to challenge the stronghold of AAP among this voter base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024