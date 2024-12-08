Syria's Shift: Celebrations, Uncertainty, and International Reactions

In a transformative moment for Syria, crowds assembled in the capital, Damascus, celebrating what they describe as a new dawn following the takeover of opposition forces. This significant shift marks the end of Bashar Assad's rule, though his exact location remains shrouded in mystery.

The fall of Assad has elicited a wide range of reactions internationally. Iran has said the Syrian people should decide their future without foreign intervention. Meanwhile, Israeli forces have established a buffer zone, asserting security concerns in the Golan Heights.

While Syrians express hopes for change, regional stability remains uncertain. Countries such as Lebanon and Jordan have responded by closing border crossings, signaling caution amid this rapid geopolitical shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)