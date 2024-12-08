Strategic Session: INDIA Bloc Eyes Assembly Dynamics

The ruling INDIA bloc in Jharkhand convened on Sunday to lay the groundwork for the inaugural session of the newly elected assembly, commencing on Monday and ending by December 12.

Led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, members were tasked with crafting logical retorts to anticipated opposition questions, aiming to fortify their strategic stance.

The four-day assembly session will include the swearing-in of MLAs, Speaker's election, and discussions surrounding the governor's address and the supplementary budget. Meanwhile, BJP legislators, under Babulal Marandi, vow to serve as robust opposition voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)