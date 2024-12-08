In a striking demonstration of support, Syrian rebel supporters infiltrated the Syrian embassy in Athens and raised the banner of revolution on Sunday, according to police and a Reuters journalist.

Authorities detained four individuals from the embassy compound, yet notably left the insurgent flag aloft, as reported by the media at the locale. In Athens' bustling Syntagma Square, a jubilant crowd of opposition advocates, united under rebel flags, engaged in spirited dances and embraced each other in celebration.

The declaration of Assad's removal came as Syrian rebels seized power in Damascus, compelling his flight and terminating his family's prolonged regime after over 13 years of relentless civil conflict. This pivotal event was marked by a modest yet enthusiastic gathering outside the embassy in Athens.

(With inputs from agencies.)