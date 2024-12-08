Left Menu

Euphoria in Athens as Syrian Rebels Topple Assad

Supporters of Syrian rebels took over the Syrian embassy in Athens, raising the rebel flag. Syrian opposition celebrated Assad's ouster in Athens' Syntagma square. Assad was overthrown after rebels seized Damascus, ending over a decade of civil war and Assad family's long rule.

08-12-2024
In a striking demonstration of support, Syrian rebel supporters infiltrated the Syrian embassy in Athens and raised the banner of revolution on Sunday, according to police and a Reuters journalist.

Authorities detained four individuals from the embassy compound, yet notably left the insurgent flag aloft, as reported by the media at the locale. In Athens' bustling Syntagma Square, a jubilant crowd of opposition advocates, united under rebel flags, engaged in spirited dances and embraced each other in celebration.

The declaration of Assad's removal came as Syrian rebels seized power in Damascus, compelling his flight and terminating his family's prolonged regime after over 13 years of relentless civil conflict. This pivotal event was marked by a modest yet enthusiastic gathering outside the embassy in Athens.

