U.S. Embarks on New Era in Syria Post-Assad Overthrow

President Joe Biden announced U.S. collaboration with partners in Syria following the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad by rebel fighters. With Assad reportedly fleeing to Moscow, the U.S. plans to support Syria's neighbors through this transition while closely observing the actions of the new regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 00:52 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 00:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Joe Biden outlined U.S. intentions to collaborate with partners in Syria after rebel forces ousted President Bashar al-Assad. Speaking from the White House, Biden confirmed support for Syria's neighbors during the transition and said the U.S. would scrutinize the new leadership's actions.

Reports suggest Assad has fled to Moscow; Biden emphasized the need to hold him accountable. He noted that for the first time in years, Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah no longer hold sway in Syria, marking a significant shift in the regional power dynamic.

Biden revealed that U.S. forces carried out precision strikes targeting Islamic State camps in Syria. He stressed this moment as both an opportunity and a risk, urging efforts to stabilize the region and help Syria seize new prospects.

