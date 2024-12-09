Trump's Counsel Appointments Signal Loyalty and Strategy Shift

Donald Trump has announced the appointment of Alina Habba, 40, as counselor to the president. Habba, who served as a defense attorney for Trump in the New York hush money case, is known for her loyalty and resolve, earning praise from Trump on his social platform, Truth Social. She has played a significant role in Trump's post-election activities, joining him at Mar-a-Lago and on the campaign trail.

This appointment signifies a shift in Trump's strategy as he prepares for another potential presidential term. In addition to Habba, Trump has brought back Michael Anton as director of policy planning at the State Department, and appointed Michael Needham as counselor there, heralding a return of familiar faces to his administration team.

The appointments, coupled with Trump's ongoing legal challenges, underscore his focus on loyalty and experience as he gears up for future political battles. Habba's Iraqi and Chaldean heritage highlights the diverse backgrounds of his close advisors.

(With inputs from agencies.)