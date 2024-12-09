Left Menu

Melbourne Synagogue Blaze Probed as Suspected Terror Attack

An investigation into an arson attack at the Adass Israel synagogue in Melbourne has been moved to a counter-terrorism unit. The fire injured one and strained Australian-Israel relations. Authorities now classify it as a potential terror incident, enhancing investigative powers and resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 08:01 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 08:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australian police have escalated their investigation into a fire at a Melbourne synagogue, transferring it to a joint counter-terrorism unit due to suspicions of terrorist activity.

The early Friday blaze at the Adass Israel synagogue injured one person, caused extensive damage, and heightened tensions between Australia and Israel. State and federal police, along with domestic intelligence services, are seeking to identify three suspects, according to Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton.

Patton emphasized that declaring the fire a suspected terror incident allows access to additional resources and powers, including preventative detention. The attack has led to increased patrols in Jewish areas of Melbourne. Prime Minister Netanyahu criticized Australia's policies, linking them to the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

