Melbourne Synagogue Blaze Probed as Suspected Terror Attack

Australian police have escalated their investigation into a fire at a Melbourne synagogue, transferring it to a joint counter-terrorism unit due to suspicions of terrorist activity.

The early Friday blaze at the Adass Israel synagogue injured one person, caused extensive damage, and heightened tensions between Australia and Israel. State and federal police, along with domestic intelligence services, are seeking to identify three suspects, according to Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton.

Patton emphasized that declaring the fire a suspected terror incident allows access to additional resources and powers, including preventative detention. The attack has led to increased patrols in Jewish areas of Melbourne. Prime Minister Netanyahu criticized Australia's policies, linking them to the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)