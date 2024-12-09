Delicate Dance: PDP's Vision for Governing Jammu and Kashmir
The People's Democratic Party outlines a strategic vision for governing Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing a balanced relationship with New Delhi. They propose skill-building workshops, improved electricity infrastructure, and address the Ring Road project concerns, urging the government to adopt a conciliatory and inclusive approach.
In a revealing statement, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) emphasized that effective governance in Jammu and Kashmir demands a 'delicate dance' in collaboration with New Delhi. Released in their newsletter, 'Speak Up,' the party calls for a strategy reminiscent of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's conciliatory approach.
The PDP highlights the challenges faced by the new government, stressing that winning an election is only the initial step in a complex political journey. Addressing unemployment and public discontent, the party suggests promoting skill-building, higher education opportunities, and career counseling as essential measures to steer youth away from criminal paths.
Additionally, the PDP critiques ongoing issues like electricity shortages and the controversial Ring Road project. They call for the reclamation of hydroelectric assets and urge the government to address local fears regarding potential outsider settlements in newly planned satellite townships.
