Rijiju Calls for Unity Against Anti-India Forces

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged political parties to unite against anti-India forces. His statement followed BJP's allegation against Sonia Gandhi for links with an organization supported by George Soros Foundation, which advocates Kashmir's independence. Rijiju emphasized cross-party collaboration to address such threats.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has called for a united front among all political parties to combat anti-India forces. His appeal specifically included the Congress, urging members to voice their opposition if any party leaders are working against national interests.

The statement comes in the wake of allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Sonia Gandhi, the former Congress president, linking her to an organization financially supported by the George Soros Foundation, which has positioned Kashmir as an independent nation.

Rijiju made a point to highlight the government's openness to discussion, noting the scheduled conversations on constitutional matters in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The Minister's call underscores the importance of cross-party collaboration to safeguard the country's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

