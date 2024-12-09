Left Menu

Amid Tensions, Misri Engages in Diplomatic Talks with Bangladesh

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to Bangladesh signifies a diplomatic effort amid strained ties following Sheikh Hasina's ousting. Talks with Bangladeshi officials address violence against minorities and bilateral relations. The relationship has worsened due to recent events involving attacks on Hindus and the arrest of a Hindu monk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:00 IST
Sheikh Hasina Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged in crucial diplomatic discussions with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Mohammad Jashim Uddin, on Monday, amidst tensions brewing since August following Sheikh Hasina's removal from power.

The visit, marking New Delhi's first high-level engagement post-uprising, saw Misri arriving in Dhaka on an Indian Air Force jet for a day-long mission, welcomed by top Bangladeshi officials.

Amid rising violence against minorities and political strain, Misri's talks aim to de-escalate tensions and address New Delhi's concerns, highlighting the significant impact recent unrest has had on Indo-Bangladeshi relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

