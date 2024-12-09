Friedrich Merz's Kyiv Visit: A Conservative Promise for Peace
Germany's conservative opposition leader, Friedrich Merz, visited Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, advocating for stronger military aid. He contrasted with Chancellor Scholz on defense policies. Merz's visit aligns with Germany's upcoming snap election, where the war in Ukraine is a significant issue.
Germany's conservative leader, Friedrich Merz, visited Kyiv to engage in talks with Ukraine's leadership about countering Russia's aggression. His visit highlights the ongoing tension and need for decisive support for Ukraine in the face of Russian military actions.
Upon his arrival, Merz emphasized the importance of a swift end to the conflict, advocating for Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles if Russia continues its attacks. He argues that strengthening Ukraine will facilitate negotiations with President Putin.
Merz's stance marks a divergence from Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has been more cautious. This approach is a key issue in the upcoming snap election in Germany, set for February 23, following Scholz's coalition collapse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
