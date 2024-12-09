Friedrich Merz's Kyiv Visit: A Conservative Promise for Peace

Germany's conservative leader, Friedrich Merz, visited Kyiv to engage in talks with Ukraine's leadership about countering Russia's aggression. His visit highlights the ongoing tension and need for decisive support for Ukraine in the face of Russian military actions.

Upon his arrival, Merz emphasized the importance of a swift end to the conflict, advocating for Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles if Russia continues its attacks. He argues that strengthening Ukraine will facilitate negotiations with President Putin.

Merz's stance marks a divergence from Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has been more cautious. This approach is a key issue in the upcoming snap election in Germany, set for February 23, following Scholz's coalition collapse.

