Milei's Chainsaw Austerity: A New Dawn for Argentina?

Argentinian President Javier Milei, who took office a year ago, has become a global symbol for libertarian economics, navigating the country through severe austerity measures amid a financial crisis.

Milei's presidency marks a bold experiment in free-market principles, attracting attention globally and sparking a newfound optimism among his followers despite harsh economic realities.

His policies have generated controversy at home, leading to protests but also solidifying his base, who view these measures as tough yet essential for the long-term prosperity of Latin America's third-largest economy.

