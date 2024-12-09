Zelenskiy Seeks Biden's Support for NATO Invitation

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his intent to reach out to U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss Ukraine's desire for a NATO invitation. Speaking at a press conference alongside Germany's opposition leader Friedrich Merz, Zelenskiy underlined the significance of Biden's perspective on this crucial issue.

Zelenskiy indicated that raising the NATO membership matter with incoming President Donald Trump would be premature, given that Trump has not yet assumed office. He emphasized the need to communicate with the current U.S. president to advance Ukraine's strategic goals.

The Ukrainian leader's remarks underscore the tightrope Ukraine must walk in its foreign relations, balancing its aspirations for closer ties with Western allies against the geopolitical realities of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)